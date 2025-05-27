TikTok ad by Visa seemingly shows Blackpink will stage concert in Singapore in November

Is Blackpink coming to our area after all? Early this year, Blinks in Southeast Asia were left disappointed after an announcement for Blackpink's upcoming Deadline tour revealed that the group would not stage any stops in the region.

However, a recent TikTok ad by digital payment company Visa might have just let slip that the quartet – comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa – will be performing two shows at Singapore's National Stadium this November.