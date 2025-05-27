TikTok ad by Visa seemingly shows Blackpink will stage concert in Singapore in November
A recent TikTok advertisement by digital payment company Visa showed snippets of past Blackpink concerts and ended with a poster seemingly announcing the dates for the Singapore leg of Blackpink's upcoming world tour titled Deadline.
Is Blackpink coming to our area after all? Early this year, Blinks in Southeast Asia were left disappointed after an announcement for Blackpink's upcoming Deadline tour revealed that the group would not stage any stops in the region.
However, a recent TikTok ad by digital payment company Visa might have just let slip that the quartet – comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa – will be performing two shows at Singapore's National Stadium this November.
Netizens were recently alerted to Visa's ad which showed a compilation of clips from previous concerts by Blackpink. The 30-second-long video then ended with a graphic showing the purported dates of Blackpink's upcoming concert in Singapore.
According to the graphic, Blackpink will be performing at Singapore's National Stadium on Nov 29 and 30 with Visa cardholders apparently entitled to a presale session for tickets on Jun 11.
While some fans have rightfully questioned the authenticity of the video, a quick check of the video's URL indicates that it shares the same user tag as other official Visa videos on TikTok.
As of writing, there have been no official announcements from Live Nation Singapore, YG Entertainment and Visa on any potential Singapore stops for Blackpink’s Deadline tour.
CNA Lifestyle has reached out to Live Nation Singapore for comments.
Blackpink's upcoming tour Deadline will kick off on Jul 5 at South Korea's Goyang Stadium. A recent video by YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun-suk indicated that Blackpink will release a new song "soon".
Yang, however, has stated the agency does not have "a confirmed date" for the song, leading many fans to doubt if the song will be released before the start of the Deadline tour.