Crowd-drawing Gelato Messina in Singapore is probably better than in Australia – here’s why

Queues persist at Gelato Messina, the famous brand from Australia that opened two and a half weeks ago at Club Street.

“Wah, what are these people queuing for?”, said the driver who picked me up from their doorstep. “Ice cream ah? Must be at least S$5 for one.”

Uncle, it’s S$7.50 for a single scoop. But, there’s a reason for the price. Not only is every single one of their 40 gelato offerings churned fresh on-site daily, their mix-ins, such as macadamia brittle, cookies and even their chocolates, are made from scratch (with one notable exception, which we’ll come back to later).

And, wait until you hear about the milk – the sacrosanct base of any gelato.

Unsatisfied with unsustainable farming practices in addition to the high prices and lower fat content of the milk available on the market, Messina decided they would simply acquire their own dairy farm and raise Jersey cows, which give milk of up to six per cent fat. The 500-acre (202ha) farm in Australia has just over 600 cows, which are milked in rotation to give them time to rest, shared Alessandro Palumbo, Gelato Messina Singapore’s International Operations Manager.