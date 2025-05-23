Got rough, bumpy patches on your arms and thighs? Here’s how to deal with 'chicken skin'

Keratosis pilaris is a skin condition that causes tiny, raised bumps to appear in patches all over the skin, giving it a rough and “goosebump-y” appearance – which explains for why it’s commonly referred to as “chicken skin”.

While it may not be quite as bad as eczema, admittedly, it can mar the appearance of your skin. Which is why those who suffer from it are always on the lookout for ways to be rid of it.

According to Dr Angeline Yong, a dermatologist at Angeline Yong Dermatology, keratosis pilaris is a benign condition, although it does affect the look and texture of the skin.

“These bumps, which can vary in colour – from skin-toned to red or brown, are usually the result of excess keratin, a protein that protects the skin from infections and other harmful substances. This excess keratin accumulates around hair follicles, leading to blockages,” she explained.