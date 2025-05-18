Nostalgia in Singapore: Why do we always long for the past and what does that say about us?

When Isetan announced it would close its Tampines Mall outlet in November 2025 after almost three decades in operation, it wasn’t just a regular business winding up. It signalled to me the death of the Singaporean shopping mall template I have a love-hate relationship with, where a department store is the anchor tenant.

This wasn’t the only change in the past few years to the Singapore I grew up with. Each loss was made more pronounced against the post-pandemic landscape, where practically nothing was familiar anymore.

Several longtime or heritage businesses shuttered too, with a string of notable closures in expatriate enclave Holland Village, like the 80-year institution Thambi magazine store, party shop Khiam Teck and furniture business Lim’s Holland Village.

Then there was the slow death of cinemagoing, once a classic Singaporean pastime. Filmgarde Cineplexes exited the market in March after 18 years, while Cathay’s operator mm2 Asia in the same month continued its slew of closures, shutting down its sixth theatre in three years.

No matter the change, public reactions, perhaps predictably, centred around nostalgia. But this prevailing sentiment isn’t mere romanticism of the past.

I’ve found it masks deeper, unspoken anxieties about our shifting identity. Do we miss the physical entity that’s vanishing, or do we really miss the time and people we used to be that it represents?

Plus, what does it even mean to be Singaporean?

OUR NATIONAL IDENTITY

Some might say that it's our penchant for “chope-ing” (reserving) seats at hawker centres with tissue packets. Others might highlight our world class airport and Singlish – two hallmarks of Singaporean efficiency.

There’s also our multiculturalism, “kiasu” mentality (being afraid to lose), cookie-cutter shopping malls, grouchy taxi uncles, standardised Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats, and a peculiar belief that our food is better than Malaysia’s.