Isetan Tampines will shut down in November this year
Located in Tampines Mall, the Isetan outlet has been around since the mall's opening in 1996.
It will soon be the end of an era for Easties in Singapore, as Tampines Mall announced on Tuesday (May 6) that Japanese department store Isetan will shut its outlet there this November.
Spanning two storeys, Isetan Tampines Mall has been a fixture of the popular shopping centre since its opening in 1996.
The department store carries a wide range of beauty products, apparel, travel gear and toys.
According to Tampines Mall, it will be transforming the space left by Isetan to give customers "an elevated shopping experience with the latest in fashion, beauty, and lifestyle".
With the closure of its Tampines Mall branch, Isetan will only have two outlets left in Singapore: Shaw House in Orchard and Nex in Serangoon.
Isetan first opened in Singapore in 1972, at Apollo Hotel on Havelock Road. Over the years, the department store has closed its outlets in Singapore, including Isetan Jurong in 2020 and Isetan Katong in 2022.