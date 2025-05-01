On the taste trail: Changi Village goreng pisang and fried snacks to fuel up for a long trek in the East

This is Traditional Million Star Fried Banana, and it comes with a story as compelling as its secret-recipe batter. It’s the reboot of a Changi Village stalwart once run by 82-year-old Wendy Chan, along with her husband and son. But after losing both within 17 months, she struggled to manage alone – until Cheng came along.

Formerly in luxury retail, Cheng never imagined he’d end up behind a wok. But after spending over a decade working for major labels in mainland China and Hong Kong, he returned to Singapore and at 50, found himself at a crossroads.

“There was this moment when I decided I was sick of all the corporate politics. Why not find something I’m really interested in? I bumped into Aunty Wendy and took a leap of faith,” he said.