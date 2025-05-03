She lost a baby patient 14 years ago as a junior doctor – now she fights to save others from rare diseases

The baby was gravely ill from the moment she was born – her red blood cells, which carry oxygen to her body and vital organs, were breaking down faster than her body could replace them.

This happened 14 years ago, but Dr Chin Hui-Lin remembers every detail.

Even before birth, prenatal scans had shown she was unusually swollen – a sign something was deeply wrong. Then a young medical officer, Dr Chin stood in the delivery ward beside senior doctors, ready to do whatever it took to save the baby.

Within hours of life, the tiny newborn underwent countless tests and exchange transfusions, in which her blood was exchanged with donors’ blood.

“I stood by her the whole night. I did not walk away from her bedside,” Dr Chin recalled soberly.

The baby fought bravely for six months, cycling in and out of intensive care, undergoing repeated transfusions, and surviving on a ventilator. She eventually succumbed to her illness.

On the hardest nights, Dr Chin recalled receiving distress calls from the parents. She had no clear answers for them then.

The answer finally came after the baby’s passing: A rare genetic blood disorder, congenital dyserythropoietic anaemia Type 1 – a name few can even pronounce. The condition is so rare that fewer than one in a million people are diagnosed with it.

But for the grieving family, having a name for their baby’s suffering gave them some closure. It also allowed them to do prenatal testing to ensure their next child did not inherit the same condition.