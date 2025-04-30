Logo
Singapore's first-ever Lotte Mart Express is now at VivoCity
The space has Korean snacks, instant noodles and more.

Lotte Mart Express is at FairPrice Xtra VivoCity in Singapore. (Photos: Instagram/fairpricesg)

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
30 Apr 2025 10:18AM
Anyone who's ever been to South Korea can attest to how hypermarket chain Lotte Mart is a lifesaver when it comes to getting one's fill of affordable and tasty Korean treats. Now, those in Singapore can indulge in Lotte Mart's offerings, thanks to the new Lotte Mart Express at FairPrice Xtra VivoCity.

Here, you can fill your cart with a variety of treats, including corn chips, choco pie and soju highballs.

There's even a self-cooking station for instant noodles from brands like Nongshim and Samyang, where customers can also select add-ons to jazz up their food.

The space is also home to Yorihada Kitchen, where you can nom on freshly cooked dishes such as gimbap (from S$4.90), tteokbokki (from S$5.90) and eomuk (S$5.90).

Customers who spend at least S$30 at Lotte Mart Express will also get one chance at the store's gachapon machine, which has prizes in the form of snacks.

Source: CNA/hq

