Singapore's first-ever Lotte Mart Express is now at VivoCity

Anyone who's ever been to South Korea can attest to how hypermarket chain Lotte Mart is a lifesaver when it comes to getting one's fill of affordable and tasty Korean treats. Now, those in Singapore can indulge in Lotte Mart's offerings, thanks to the new Lotte Mart Express at FairPrice Xtra VivoCity.

Here, you can fill your cart with a variety of treats, including corn chips, choco pie and soju highballs.

There's even a self-cooking station for instant noodles from brands like Nongshim and Samyang, where customers can also select add-ons to jazz up their food.