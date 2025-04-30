South Korean actor Lee Seung-gi cuts ties with father-in-law, following latter's arrest for alleged stock manipulation

South Korean actor-singer Lee Seung-gi, 38, announced on Tuesday (Apr 29) that he and his wife Lee Da-in have severed ties with the latter's family, following the arrest of Lee Da-in's father, Lee Hong-heon.

On Tuesday morning, it was reported that Lee Hong-heon had been arrested for his alleged involvement in the stock manipulation of the renewable energy company Quantapia and for violating the Capital Markets Act.

Lee Hong-heon was previously on trial for artificially inflating stock prices, and in 2018, he was sentenced to four years in prison and a fine of 2.5 billion won (US$1.75 million). However, Lee was acquitted the following year after filing an appeal.

The appeal was overturned in 2024 by South Korea's Supreme Court.