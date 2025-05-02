K-pop group Riize to hold Singapore concert in January 2026

K-pop boy group Riize will return to Singapore for a one-night show on Jan 24, 2026. The concert is part of the six-member group's recently-announced Riizing Loud tour, and comes one and a half years after Riize's Riizing Day fan concert in 2024.

Riize, which comprises Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Sohee and Anton, will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Other venues of the Riizing Loud tour include KSPO Dome in South Korea, AsiaWorld–Arena in Hong Kong and Impact Arena in Thailand.