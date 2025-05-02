K-pop group Riize to hold Singapore concert in January 2026
The group was previously in Singapore in July 2024 for its Riizing Day fan concert.
K-pop boy group Riize will return to Singapore for a one-night show on Jan 24, 2026. The concert is part of the six-member group's recently-announced Riizing Loud tour, and comes one and a half years after Riize's Riizing Day fan concert in 2024.
Riize, which comprises Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Sohee and Anton, will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
Other venues of the Riizing Loud tour include KSPO Dome in South Korea, AsiaWorld–Arena in Hong Kong and Impact Arena in Thailand.
The Singapore leg of Riizing Loud will be organised by concert promoter iMe Entertainment Group Asia, which is also behind the upcoming Singapore shows by Girls' Generation member Taeyeon and K-pop girl group Le Sserafim.
More details of Riize's concert, including ticket prices, will be announced at a later date.
Riize is set to release its first full-length album Odyssey on May 19.
Riize made its debut in 2023 with the song Get A Guitar as a group of seven, which also included former member Seunghan. Seunghan then went on an indefinite hiatus after leaked photos of him smoking and in bed with an unidentified woman, believed to have been taken before his debut, were spread online.
In October 2024, Riize's agency SM Entertainment announced that Seunghan would officially leave Riize – two days after previously announcing that he would rejoin the group.
Still signed under SM Entertainment, Seunghan is set to debut as a solo artiste in the second half of 2025.