Riize member Seunghan leaves K-pop group 2 days after being reinstated following fans' protests

On the night of Oct 13, Seunghan uploaded a handwritten letter on fan platform Weverse – explaining his decision to permanently leave Riize.

"After wondering deeply about whether I had been thinking too much about myself, whether I was causing too much harm to the members [of Riize] and whether it was okay for me to be part of Riize, who should be loved, all I could think about was feeling worried and regret.

"So I think it is better for everyone if I leave the team. I don't want to cause any more confusion and hurt to the fans. I don't want to cause any more damage to the members and I don't want to cause any more damage to the company."

He added: "I would like thank the company and the members who worked hard at giving me another chance. Although I am a very inadequate person, I am sorry and grateful to those who have supported me so far."