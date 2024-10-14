K-pop group 2NE1 adds second Singapore concert on Dec 22

Tickets for 2NE1's second show will go on sale from 12pm on Tuesday via Ticketmaster.

Tickets cost between S$198 and S$348, with VIP ticketholders getting access to the concert's soundcheck session and a VIP laminate and lanyard.

2NE1's Welcome Back tour kicked off in Seoul, South Korea with three nights of sold-out shows from Oct 4 to 6. Multiple celebrities attended the shows including BigBang members G-Dragon and Daesung, Blackpink's Jennie and all five members of NewJeans.

The popular K-pop girl has sold millions of albums worldwide and released multiple hits including Go Away, I'm The Best and I Don't Care. The group disbanded in 2016 but briefly reunited in 2022 for a performance at Coachella.

2NE1's Welcome Back tour marks the group's 15th anniversary celebration.