K-pop group 2NE1 adds second Singapore concert on Dec 22
Tickets for the second show will go on sale on Tuesday (Oct 15).
Blackjacks who missed out on getting tickets to K-pop group 2NE1's reunion concert in Singapore need not feel so lonely anymore. Concert organiser Live Nation Singapore announced on Monday (Oct 14) that it would add a second show, on Dec 22, to the Singapore leg of 2NE1's Welcome Back tour.
As such, the quartet – comprising Bom, Dara, CL and Minzy – will take to the Singapore Indoor Stadium stage on Dec 21 and 22.
Tickets for 2NE1's second show will go on sale from 12pm on Tuesday via Ticketmaster.
Tickets cost between S$198 and S$348, with VIP ticketholders getting access to the concert's soundcheck session and a VIP laminate and lanyard.
2NE1's Welcome Back tour kicked off in Seoul, South Korea with three nights of sold-out shows from Oct 4 to 6. Multiple celebrities attended the shows including BigBang members G-Dragon and Daesung, Blackpink's Jennie and all five members of NewJeans.
The popular K-pop girl has sold millions of albums worldwide and released multiple hits including Go Away, I'm The Best and I Don't Care. The group disbanded in 2016 but briefly reunited in 2022 for a performance at Coachella.
2NE1's Welcome Back tour marks the group's 15th anniversary celebration.