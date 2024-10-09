Time To Fly travel fair is back with thousands of Singapore Airlines and Scoot discounted tickets

Itching to plan your next holiday? Well, here’s some good news. Singapore Airlines' Time To Fly travel fair is here again, which means you can pick up discounted tickets from Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Scoot, as well as other attractive deals from participating travel agents.

SIA is offering 200,000 discounted Business Class, Premium Economy Class and Economy Class round-trip tickets from Singapore to 78 global destinations, while Scoot is offering 220,000 discounted ScootPlus and Economy Class one-way tickets to 57 destinations across its network during the Time To Fly travel fair.

Online sales will run from Oct 25 to Nov 7 on SIA and Scoot’s websites and mobile applications and through appointed travel agents.

Those who prefer visiting a physical fair can head down to Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre’s halls 401 and 402 over three days: Oct 25, 26 and 27.

Aside from snagging great fares to lots of exciting destinations, travel bugs who visit the physical fair will also stand a chance to win a grand lucky draw prize of three pairs of SIA Business Class round-trip tickets to Hong Kong, Shanghai and Istanbul – complete with hotel accommodations. Other prizes include round-trip SIA Business Class tickets with hotel stays to Bangkok, Male and Phuket, as well as Scoot vouchers worth up to S$5,000.

Just some of the tickets on offer include to SIA’s new destinations Brussels and London Gatwick, as well as Scoot’s flights to new destinations Kertajati in Greater Bandung, Koh Samui and Malacca.

Do note, though, that discounts are only for eligible SIA flights for travel from January to September 2025, and Scoot flights from November 2024 to October 2025.

This highly anticipated travel fair, now in its fourth edition, is a partnership between SIA and Mediacorp.

Visit the Time To Fly microsite for more details.