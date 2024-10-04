Early deals to shop now, ahead of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

If you missed out on Amazon deals during Prime Day in July, the good news is that there’s another big sale event around the corner – Amazon Prime Big Deal Days from Oct 8-13 in Singapore. It’s a good chance to beat the rush and find great deals on early Christmas gifts or post-exam rewards for the kids.

If you’re looking to find the best Amazon deals in Singapore ahead of Prime Big Deals Days, great deals are already live. This is a good time to get a head start on your gifting. We’ve found some water bottles, toys, bags, home and tech essentials that you can buy now before the real frenzy begins and your favourite items are snapped up.

WATER BOTTLES

LocknLock Stainless Steel Double Wall Insulated with Handle, Lid, 16 oz, Navy Metro Mug (S$25.96)