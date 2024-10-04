Early deals to shop now, ahead of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is coming soon but you can already find great bargains on toys, tech, water bottles and home appliances.
If you missed out on Amazon deals during Prime Day in July, the good news is that there’s another big sale event around the corner – Amazon Prime Big Deal Days from Oct 8-13 in Singapore. It’s a good chance to beat the rush and find great deals on early Christmas gifts or post-exam rewards for the kids.
If you’re looking to find the best Amazon deals in Singapore ahead of Prime Big Deals Days, great deals are already live. This is a good time to get a head start on your gifting. We’ve found some water bottles, toys, bags, home and tech essentials that you can buy now before the real frenzy begins and your favourite items are snapped up.
WATER BOTTLES
LocknLock Stainless Steel Double Wall Insulated with Handle, Lid, 16 oz, Navy Metro Mug (S$25.96)
The LocknLock Stainless Steel Metro Mug features double-wall vacuum insulation. It keeps drinks hot for up to 12 hours and cold for up to 18 hours. Made from premium 18/8 stainless steel, it’s non-toxic, BPA-free and rust-resistant. Its swing lock lid, handle and non-slip silicone base help prevent spills.
Powder coated exterior resists scratches and peeling1.
Capacity: 473ml
Joseph Joseph Loop water bottle, blue (S$27.03)
Joseph Joseph brings its design cred into personal hydration with the Loop Water Bottle. It features double-walled, vacuum-insulated 18/8 stainless steel with a heat-reflecting copper layer. It helps keeps drinks hot for up to 12 hours and cold for up to 24 hours. The leakproof lid features a built-in carrying loop that stores neatly on the neck of the bottle.
Powder-coated enhances durability.
Capacity: 500 ml
TOYS
Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Star Wars, set 62090 (S$46.61; Usual Price: S$86)
Shopping for an early Christmas present? Bring in the festive cheer with this Funko Pop Star Wars advent calendar. Whether you’re feeling naughty or nice, the Star Wars Funko Advent Calendar will help you count down to Christmas with a host of Rebel or Imperial figures.
LEGO Harry Potter 2024 Advent Calendar, set 76438 (S$45.66; Usual Price: S$59.90)
Here’s a good idea to help the Harry Potter fan in your life count down to the festivities. This Hogwarts house-themed Advent calendar features 7 LEGO Harry Potter minifigures, a Hedwig figure and 16 mini builds relating to the 4 Hogwarts houses. These can be added to the The Great Hall, set 76435.
BAGS
Carhartt Legacy Gear Bag, 20-Inch, Black (S$96.70)
This 20-inch duffel bag is made from water repellent synthetic material. Its abrasion resistant base and sturdy YKK zippers enhances durability. It features a spacious main compartment with smaller internal pockets. The bag also has sturdy YKK zippers and a padded shoulder strap.
Suitable for heavy-duty use
Carry-on compliant
Ideal for daily use and short trips4.
Overall, it’s a solid choice if you’re looking for a tough, reliable gear bag.
Made for passionate ball players, this functional, durable backpack is big enough to hold a basketball. Made from 100 per cent polyester with a coated fabric bottom, its zippered top pocket offers easy access to personal accessories. Side pockets offering space for bottles.
Large main compartment stores a basketball
Additional pockets for personal items and water bottles.
Adjustable padded straps
KITCHEN
Bialetti 6800 Moka Express 6 Cups,Silver (S$53.23; Usual Price S$100)
The classic Bialetti 6800’s iconic shape has remained mostly unchanged since 1933, giving epic nostalgic feels. It produces a strong, rich coffee that many users love.
Doesn’t require electricity, making it a great option for travel and home use.
High-quality aluminium construction ensures durability
Joseph Joseph 60147 Nest Boards Set, Large, Grey (3 Pieces) (S$58.30; Usual Price S$129)
Joseph Joseph has helped raise the bar for kitchen appliances, combining design smarts with user-friendly features. This set includes three color-coded cutting boards stored in a compact stand that saves counter space.
Non-Slip Feet for stability
Textured surfaces are gentle on knives.
Dishwasher Safe
TECH
Ecovacs Deebot T30 Pro Omni Robotic Vacuum Cleaner (S$1,199)
If this is how the robot uprising starts, it’s good to know that it started with something this useful. This robot vacuum and mop has 11,000 Pa suction power, making it effective at picking up dirt and debris. The extendable mop arm and hot water mop washing feature ensure thorough cleaning, even in corners and along edges.
Specially designed rollers minimise the risk of hair and fur getting entangled
Base station includes automatic mop washing and hot air drying
Uperfect 16-inch 2K 120Hz Portable QHD Gaming Monitor (S$288.99; Usual Price: S$368.99)
Whether you’re into on-the-go gaming, video editing, this monitor is well-regarded for its features and performance. Its 16-inch IPS panel has a 2,560x1,600 resolution. The 120Hz refresh rate and 3-5ms response time ensure smooth gameplay and video playback. It covers 100 per cent of the sRGB colour gamut and has a contrast ratio of 1,200:1, offering vibrant images.
Weight: 771g
Connectivity: Two USB-C ports, one mini HDMI port, one 3.5mm headphone jack
With limited-time discounts of up to 40 per cent or more on popular items, don't miss these amazing Amazon deals. It’s a good chance to save on your favourite products or try that new gadget or accessory you’ve always wanted.
Prices are accurate as of the time of publication. Discount codes for some products are available for eligible Prime members.
Not a Prime member yet? Join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at Amazon.sg/prime. Prime members enjoy free one-day domestic delivery and free international delivery on eligible items