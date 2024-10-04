Singapore International Film Festival 2024 to open with Stranger Eyes, Rebecca Lim named first-ever ambassador

Film aficionados in Singapore can expect a few changes to this year's iteration of the popular Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF).

SGIFF 2024, which will run from Nov 28 to Dec 8, is the first under a new leadership team with film producer Jeremy Chua as general manager, and will introduce new initiatives.

The first is the revamped Audience Choice Award. Previously open to all films in the festival programme, the award will now be open to Singaporean films and co-productions only, with the winner determined entirely by audience vote.

The second is the festival's first-ever ambassador Mediacorp actress Rebecca Lim.

In a statement, Lim said: "As a huge supporter of Singaporean films, I’m thrilled to be part of SGIFF as its inaugural ambassador. Our local creatives possess a unique ability to capture the essence of not just our everyday reality, but also our dreams and aspirations.

"I’m honoured to be a part of SGIFF and to champion the incredible talents, and I encourage all Singaporeans to join me in supporting their work as well."