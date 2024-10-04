Singapore International Film Festival 2024 to open with Stranger Eyes, Rebecca Lim named first-ever ambassador
This year's edition, which will run from Nov 28 to Dec 8, will also honour acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi, who will be receiving the festival’s highest accolade – the Cinema Honorary Award – in person.
Film aficionados in Singapore can expect a few changes to this year's iteration of the popular Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF).
SGIFF 2024, which will run from Nov 28 to Dec 8, is the first under a new leadership team with film producer Jeremy Chua as general manager, and will introduce new initiatives.
The first is the revamped Audience Choice Award. Previously open to all films in the festival programme, the award will now be open to Singaporean films and co-productions only, with the winner determined entirely by audience vote.
The second is the festival's first-ever ambassador Mediacorp actress Rebecca Lim.
In a statement, Lim said: "As a huge supporter of Singaporean films, I’m thrilled to be part of SGIFF as its inaugural ambassador. Our local creatives possess a unique ability to capture the essence of not just our everyday reality, but also our dreams and aspirations.
"I’m honoured to be a part of SGIFF and to champion the incredible talents, and I encourage all Singaporeans to join me in supporting their work as well."
SGIFF 2024 will premiere over 30 Singaporean and made-with-Singapore features and short films. Opening the festival is the thriller Stranger Eyes, directed by Singaporean filmmaker Chris Yeo Siew Hua.
The film centres around a young couple who receive strange videos after the mysterious disappearance of their baby daughter. It has emerged as a critical darling this year after being the first-ever Singapore film to be up for the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. Since then, it has received six nominations at this year's Golden Horse Awards.
Director Chris Yeo Siew Hua said: "SGIFF has been really important for me throughout my career as a filmmaker, having shown all my films here since my very first. It is a real honour for me to have my film open for this edition of the festival. I’m so excited to finally share the fruits of our hard work and the love of cinema with the audience here at home."
SGIFF 2024 will award its highest accolade, the Cinema Honorary Award, to Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi. This marks Panahi's first time attending SGIFF in person following the recent lifting of his 14-year travel ban.
He was previously awarded best director and given the Special Jury award at SGIFF 1998.
Panahi will also appear in an exclusive dialogue session, where he will reflect on his personal experiences and challenges. Some of his films, including The Circle, This Is Not A Film and Crimson Gold, will be showcased at the festival.
In a statement, Panahi called it "an incredible honour" to receive the Cinema Honorary Award.
"I’m immensely thankful for the recognition, and I look forward to witnessing the next steps in SGIFF’s remarkable journey.”
Thong Kay Wee, SGIFF's programme director, added: "Jafar Panahi and his body of work stands as a testament to how cinema can serve as a powerful tool for personal, political and artistic freedom, even when it is created in unfree conditions. His films not only illuminate stories of resistance and change, but also embody boundless creativity and a fiercely independent spirit, pushing the boundaries of what cinema can achieve. We are honoured to celebrate his remarkable contributions to Asian cinema, and are excited to finally welcome him back to SGIFF after more than two decades.”
The full lineup of SGIFF 2024, as well as its ticketing information, will be announced from Oct 28.