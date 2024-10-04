Eminem is going to be a grandfather, he reveals in Temporary music video

Representatives for Eminem, 51, did not immediately return requests for comment.

Temporary, from Eminem's latest album, The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace),” is written as a comforting message to his daughter after he dies. “I’m watchin’ you right now, baby girl, I vow/I will protect you, your guardian angel,” he sings on the track, which was released in July.

The Lose Yourself artist has always had a soft spot for his daughter, frequently mentioning her in his songs and even writing full tributes to her like Hailie's Song and Mockingbird.

In Mockingbird, a fan favorite, Eminem sings, “What Daddy always tell you? Straighten up, little soldier,” a lyric he calls back to in Temporary.

Jade is Eminem's sole biological daughter, whom he had with his ex-wife Kim Scott. He also adopted two of Scott's daughters from previous relationships.