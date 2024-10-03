Could homegrown activewear label Anya Active be Singapore’s answer to Lululemon?

According to Sutikno, “DreamLuxe is meant for low impact activities like yoga, Pilates and walking.”

Like Lululemon’s patented Nulu material, DreamLuxe’s lightweight fabric feels soft to the touch and has a four-way stretch that doesn’t at all inhibit movement.

The difference though is that the DreamLuxe leggings come in a double layer format that provides additional support and offers more coverage – bumps on the skin and cellulite dips behind the thighs that might have been noticeable on a sheerer material become obscured.

When asked how she would rate her entrepreneurial journey so far, Sutikno said she’s only just getting started. “I believe we’re just scratching the surface and there’s so much more we can do. There are still areas that we have not covered for example, golf and maternity. And we hope the brand can expand beyond Singapore in the next few years!”