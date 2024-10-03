Could homegrown activewear label Anya Active be Singapore’s answer to Lululemon?
Besides developing a proprietary material that can rival the Canadian sportswear giant’s popular Nulu fabric, this Singaporean activewear label scores brownie points for an inclusive size chart that runs from XS to 3XL.
Size matters, especially when shopping for workout gear – too small, you wind up with the dreaded camel toe; too big, unsightly wave-like folds tend to bunch up at unimaginable places.
Which is why size inclusivity is top of mind for Singapore-made activewear Anya Active's founder Melinda Sutikno.
“A customer came by to try our wears, then from the fitting room, I heard an audible gasp. She said she felt (physically and mentally) really good in our activewear and thanked me for creating a brand with inclusive sizing. I remember (the incident) to this day!” recalled the 29-year-old Singapore-based Indonesian, who never for a moment waivered from her community-first brand mission that aims to support women and inspire movement.
In Latin, Anya translates to grace, which, by no coincidence, is the brand ethos of the sporting label.
“Movement is a celebration of what our body can do, not a punishment. And movement is for everyone, regardless of their choice of workouts and where they are in their fitness journey. We are here to create beautiful and supportive performance wear to support that journey.”
CUSTOMER FIRST, INCLUDING SIZE INCLUSIVITY
In order to execute that effectively, Sutikno takes customer feedback seriously.
“The brand-voice of women who shop with us are at the forefront of everything we do. We ask them for what they want to see more of, do fit tests on models from size XS to 2XL, and ask for their assessment on our product fit and quality.”
The label carries an inclusive size chart that runs from XS to 3XL as a committed show of support to their community of wearers. “We want to make sure, as much as possible, they are able to find something in our store even if it poses an extra challenge in terms of inventory management.”
And because Sutikno is acutely aware that size inclusivity goes beyond the standard S, M, L size chart, the brand goes the extra mile into details often overlooked by fellow sportswear peers.
“There’s no one-size-fits-all with bras. Some women are comfortable with an A-B cup with others will need a C-E cup, which is why we carry bra styles that come in multiple cup sizes.” The last thing a yogini needs to worry about is whether her girls will slip out of her sports bra in a Downward Dog or a handstand.
On top of sizing, she also made sure the collection offers assorted necklines – including v-neckline, halter, high-neckline (for more coverage), scoop, square necklines and even toga – that flatter different body types.
Among them, classic bra tops and longline bras that transit effortlessly from the office to the gym are bestsellers. As an added perk, these come in a myriad colours. “As we grow with our customers, we want to encourage them to step out of their comfort zone and start experimenting with more colours in their wardrobe.”
ANYA ACTIVE'S DREAMLUXE PROPRIETARY MATERIAL
Stepping beyond one’s comfort zone is one thing but being comfortable while doing that is another. All-day wear comfort ranks high for Sutikno who came up with DreamLuxe, a proprietary material that gives Lululemon’s buttery soft, patented Nulu fabric a serious run for the money.
“We spent a few years working with a factory in China to develop the fabric we want,” shared Sutikno. The back story is that R&D started before Anya Active came into existence; it was meant to be a side hustle until the pandemic hit and developing the sportswear brand quickly became her beacon in the dark.
Her brief to the Chinese supplier was more than a mouthful. “The catalyst was to launch something that is comfortable enough for all-day wear. The fabric has to support and perform fitness duties and at the same time, be quick-drying and cool enough to withstand Singapore’s humid weather. Most importantly, it has to come at an affordable price point.”
At the get-go, working all these exacting pre-requisites into a material remained a lofty ambition but under Sutikno’s never-say-die persistence, DreamLuxe, a “dreamy, buttery-soft” material engineered for “feel-good movement” became a reality.
According to Sutikno, “DreamLuxe is meant for low impact activities like yoga, Pilates and walking.”
Like Lululemon’s patented Nulu material, DreamLuxe’s lightweight fabric feels soft to the touch and has a four-way stretch that doesn’t at all inhibit movement.
The difference though is that the DreamLuxe leggings come in a double layer format that provides additional support and offers more coverage – bumps on the skin and cellulite dips behind the thighs that might have been noticeable on a sheerer material become obscured.
When asked how she would rate her entrepreneurial journey so far, Sutikno said she’s only just getting started. “I believe we’re just scratching the surface and there’s so much more we can do. There are still areas that we have not covered for example, golf and maternity. And we hope the brand can expand beyond Singapore in the next few years!”Anya Active is available here.