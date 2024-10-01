Pasir Ris home-based business Ground Floor Coffee upgrades to takeaway cafe at Simpang Bedok

When it first launched in 2022, Ground Floor Coffee attracted a lot of viral attention. The home-based cafe operated out of a ground-floor HDB flat in Pasir Ris, manned by owner Adhwa Hasif, 33, and his wife. A photographer and self-taught barista, Hasif picked up coffee brewing out of interest before deciding to open a small business serving cuppas to his neighbourhood folks.

His quaint concept soon attracted customers from all over Singapore. To manage the human traffic outside his apartment's window, Hasif implemented a reservations-only ordering system, and customers have to pick up their beverages based on specific time slots.

“During the period when we went viral, the crowd was out of control. After I set up the online ordering system and collection method, it was smooth as butter,” Hasif told 8days.sg.

But as a burgeoning home-based business, his capacity was limited by space and regulations. In August this year, Hasif closed his little window shop for bigger plans: An actual, takeaway-only cafe at East Village mall at Simpang Bedok that opened on Sep 22.