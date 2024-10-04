Indian actor Rajinikanth to be discharged from hospital following cardiac procedure

Indian superstar Rajinikanth will reportedly be discharged from Apollo Hospital in Chennai, India on Friday (Oct 4) following a medical procedure for his heart. The 73-year-old was admitted on Monday night after he complained of severe stomach pain.

In a bulletin posted on Tuesday, Apollo Hospital's director of medical services Dr RK Venkatasalam assured fans that Rajinikanth was "stable" and "doing well".

He wrote: "[Rajinikanth] had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart, which was treated by a non-surgical, transcatheter method. Senior interventional cardiologist Dr Sai Satish placed a stent in the aorta completely sealing off the swelling."