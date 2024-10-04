Indian actor Rajinikanth to be discharged from hospital following cardiac procedure
The 73-year-old had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart which, according to his doctor, was treated by a non-surgical method.
Indian superstar Rajinikanth will reportedly be discharged from Apollo Hospital in Chennai, India on Friday (Oct 4) following a medical procedure for his heart. The 73-year-old was admitted on Monday night after he complained of severe stomach pain.
In a bulletin posted on Tuesday, Apollo Hospital's director of medical services Dr RK Venkatasalam assured fans that Rajinikanth was "stable" and "doing well".
He wrote: "[Rajinikanth] had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart, which was treated by a non-surgical, transcatheter method. Senior interventional cardiologist Dr Sai Satish placed a stent in the aorta completely sealing off the swelling."
Rajinikanth was expected to be discharged on Thursday. However, this was delayed for undisclosed reasons.
Born Shivaji Rao Gaikwad, Rajinikanth is one of India's most celebrated actors – having starred in over 170 films across five decades. Called "Superstar Rajinikanth" by adoring fans, he was awarded India's highest award in cinema, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, in 2019 for his contributions to the industry.
His upcoming film Vettaiyan will be out on Oct 10 and will see him acting alongside Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan in the latter's first Tamil film.