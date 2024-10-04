Lung cancer in non-smokers is on the rise: What to know about second-hand and even third-hand smoke

On buses and MRT, in public spaces, and even at home, there’s always someone coughing. If that someone turns out to be you and you have been hacking away for weeks without signs of it going away, you might want to take note.

Along with other symptoms such as chest pain, wheezing, hoarseness as well as unexplained fatigue and weight loss, there might be a chance that you have lung cancer.

But wait, you’ve never been a smoker, so why should you be concerned? “Lung cancer is often perceived to be a smoker’s disease,” said Dr Toh Chee Keong, a medical oncologist with Curie Oncology. “It’s important that we establish that those who do not smoke can also be at risk.”

In fact, a 2018 study by National Cancer Centre Singapore showed that nearly half of lung cancer patients were never smokers. “This number represented an upward trend from a similar study conducted in 2006, indicating that there has been a rise in prevalence of lung cancer amongst non-smokers,” said Dr Toh.

Lung cancer is the third-most common cancer among males and females in Singapore. It is the leading cause of cancer death (25 per cent of all cancer-related deaths) among men, and the third-leading cause of cancer death (15 per cent) among women.