Fendi parts ways with artistic director Kim Jones

Fendi announced on Friday (Oct 11) the departure of the Italian fashion house's womenswear artistic director Kim Jones after four years at the helm, without naming a successor.

The 51-year-old English designer will however retain his role as creative director for menswear at Dior, Fendi's stablemate under French luxury giant LVMH.

"Kim Jones and Fendi jointly announce today that Mr Jones is stepping down from his role as Artistic Director of womenswear and couture at Fendi," the Roman label said in a press release.

"Mr Jones will now concentrate fully on his role of Artistic Director at Dior Men's," the statement added.

Jones took over the Italian job in September 2020 from legendary fashion figure Karl Lagerfeld.

Since then, "Kim Jones made significant contributions to the brand's creative legacy, seamlessly integrating his modern and cross-cultural aesthetics with Fendi's historical heritage," the fashion house said.

"Throughout his four years, Jones' work was wholly guided by passion and creativity."

Jones presented his last collection at Milan Fashion Week and will miss Fendi's centenary celebrations next year.

His departure marks the latest twist in the game of musical chairs shaking up the fashion industry, which is facing a slowdown after years of double-digit growth.

These economic headwinds have pushed fashion houses to restructure, diversify and reorganise their teams – hence the frequent departure and shuffling of high-profile fashion executives and creatives