Former Riize member Seunghan to debut as solo artiste under SM Entertainment in 2025
The South Korean entertainment label announced on Friday (Nov 15) that Seunghan would debut as a solo artiste in the second half of 2025.
Seunghan, a former member of the K-pop boy group Riize, will debut as a solo artiste in 2025, announced South Korean agency SM Entertainment on Friday (Nov 15). In a post on its X page, SM Entertainment said that the 21-year-old's debut will happen in the second half of 2025.
"[Seunghan] is receiving full support and guidance across several aspects essential for a solo debut including systemised training, producing, management and more...Seunghan is determined to showcase a new side of himself as he embarks on his journey as a solo artiste and carries out his talents and dreams. We kindly ask for your warm support and attention as he begins this new chapter," wrote SM Entertainment.
Friday's announcement comes weeks after Seunghan's departure from Riize two days after he was reinstated into the group, following an 11-month-long hiatus.
Past photos of Seunghan smoking and kissing a woman, before he debuted as an idol, had been leaked to the public in late 2023 which led to immense backlash from some fans.
At the time, Seunghan opted to pause his activities "for the sake of Riize".
In October 2024, following the announcement that Seunghan would be returning to Riize, fans who were disgruntled by the news expressed their displeasure by sending protest trucks and funeral wreaths – bearing hateful messages and death threats to Seunghan – outside SM Entertainment's headquarters.
As such, Seunghan elected to permanently leave Riize.
However, the actions of fans who called for Seunghan's removal – as well as SM Entertainment's handling of the situation – received criticism from many in the international K-pop community. Many K-pop stores worldwide even temporarily halted restocks of Riize's albums and merchandise in solidarity with fans who support Riize as a group of seven members.
News of Seunghan's upcoming solo debut has received a mixed reception from fans – with those in favour expressing their joy at Seunghan being able to perform again soon. However, other fans are adamant that Seunghan rejoin Riize – with one fan writing: "If y'all can afford to debut him again, then you can afford to put him back into Riize."