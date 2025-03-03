K-pop girl group Le Sserafim to hold first Singapore concert in August
The quintet – comprising Sakura, Chaewon, Yunjin, Kazuha and Eunchae – will perform in Singapore for the first time in 2025.
Get ready for a Perfect Night this August as the popular K-pop girl group Le Sserafim will stage its first concert in Singapore on Aug 16. The show is part of the quintet's recently announced tour titled Easy Crazy Hot – which is named after the group's last three mini albums.
Le Sserafim's Easy Crazy Hot tour will kick off with a two-night show at South Korea's Inspire Arena on Apr 19 and 20. Other stops on the tour include Nagoya, Osaka, Hong Kong and Bangkok.
More details on Singapore's show, including venue and ticket prices, will be announced at a later date.
Comprising members Sakura, Chaewon, Yunjin, Kazuha and Eunchae, Le Sserafim debuted in 2022 with the song Fearless and has become one of the most prolific K-pop girl groups – releasing other hit tracks such as Antifragile, Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard's Wife and Perfect Night.
Despite the group's relatively young age, Le Sserafim has won numerous industry accolades including Best Female Performance at the 2022 Melon Music Awards and Push Performance Of The Year at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.
Le Sserafim is set to release its latest mini album Hot on Mar 14.