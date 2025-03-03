K-pop girl group Le Sserafim to hold first Singapore concert in August

Get ready for a Perfect Night this August as the popular K-pop girl group Le Sserafim will stage its first concert in Singapore on Aug 16. The show is part of the quintet's recently announced tour titled Easy Crazy Hot – which is named after the group's last three mini albums.

Le Sserafim's Easy Crazy Hot tour will kick off with a two-night show at South Korea's Inspire Arena on Apr 19 and 20. Other stops on the tour include Nagoya, Osaka, Hong Kong and Bangkok.

More details on Singapore's show, including venue and ticket prices, will be announced at a later date.