12 little changes in your self-care routine that actually work and make all the difference to your well-being
Stop making excuses and start incorporating these easy steps in your wellness journey to improve your everyday life.
Many of us set high bars for ourselves in January only to regret in February. We often start out with good intention to make changes to enhance our wellbeing. But somehow, along the way, we find ourselves falling off the wagon. So what gives?
Known as the “intention-behaviour gap”, this refers to the disconnect between having strong intentions to live a healthy lifestyle, yet struggling to consistently follow through, explained William Daniels, general manager for Como Shambhala Singapore. “This internal conflict between emotional desires and logical reasoning can undermine our best intentions.”
This usually happens because we may set ambitious goals, and when they aren’t achieved, we feel discouraged, which can lead to a sense of failure and the urge to give up.
5 SIMPLE WAYS TO STAY MOTIVATED
Having unrealistic expectations can also hinder the wellbeing improvements you set out to do, especially when it feels like progress is slow. To avoid feeling frustrated and discouraged, try these:
1. Set small, achievable goals. Break down your larger goals into more manageable tasks. “Achieving small goals gives you a sense of accomplishment and builds momentum, making it easier to stay on track,” shared Daniels.
2. Track your progress using a journal, app or calendar. Log in your daily efforts and progress. “This helps you visualise achievements and will reinforce positive habits,” said Johannessen.
3. Reward yourself for each milestone. Even if it’s something small like treating yourself to something you enjoy. This creates positive associations with your new habits, making them more enjoyable, and will motivate you to keep going with something to look forward to.
4. Visualise the long-term benefits. Consider how it will improve your life. Keeping the positive outcomes in mind can reignite your motivation, especially when the initial excitement starts to wane.
5. Find a buddy who shares the same goal. This creates a sense of accountability and commitment among the parties involved, while allowing you to plan different routines to keep activities fresh and exciting.
Ultimately, the focus should be on progress rather than perfection in your wellness journey. “It’s essential to set achievable goals and celebrate small victories along the way,” said Johannessen.
And of course, cultivating a positive mindset as you gradually integrate these changes into your lifestyle. All these will help you maintain the motivation in achieving your goals.
Other roadblocks that can hinder one’s well-meaning changes also include the lack of time, procrastination in implementing the new changes and lack of social support.
“When time is scarce, wellbeing practices are often first to be neglected, leading to inconsistent behaviour and stalled progress,” explained Daniels.
Sandie Johannessen, group director of Spa and Wellness – Asia, MSpa International, Minor Hotels, also added that the lack of support from friends or family can make it harder to stay committed and fall back into your old habits.
7 EASY CHANGES THAT ANYONE CAN MAKE
Making changes need not be tedious. In fact, some small changes can lead to big impacts. Here’s what you can do:
1. Prioritise self-care. “Self-care is vital for our wellbeing as it replenishes our energy and enhances emotional resilience,” shared Johannessen.
It can be as simple as giving yourself a gentle facial massage during your evening skincare routine to improve circulation and get a glow-y complexion or try DIY face masks using kitchen ingredients (a traditional Korean beauty secret is soaking thin cotton pads in rice water as DIY toner or mask pack) as a nourishing boost for the skin once a week.
If your days are very busy, you can even schedule in self-care time, as you would with any important appointment, added Johannessen. It’s important to “fill your cup” so that you don’t burn out.
2. Combat office syndrome. It’s not uncommon to get tight muscles and feel discomfort when you’re constantly hunched over your desk at the office. Even if you’re working from home, you should take the time to move your body to get the blood flowing to improve circulation.
Johannessen recommended engaging in simple exercises like leg extensions and ankle circles that you can do even while seated. In addition, you can also practice deep breathing techniques to reduce stress and promote relaxation or massage your neck and shoulders to alleviate muscle tension. “These techniques help improve comfort and reduce the risk of discomfort associated with prolonged sitting.”
3. Get moving. Exercising doesn’t always have to include an intensive workout; incorporating short walks or stretches during the day is sufficient too. And to prevent boredom from doing the same routine, consider adding variety by trying out new activities, such as yoga, Pilates, swimming or even dance class. Besides, mixing up your routine can also work different muscle groups, which keeps your body adapting and can lead to better overall fitness, explained Daniels.
If you’ve already doing cardio-based exercises, try swapping some days for strength training instead. According to Daniels, strength training, like weightlifting or bodyweight exercises, helps to build muscles, which increases your metabolism and improves overall body composition. This complements your cardio workouts for a balanced fitness routine.
4. Establish a consistent sleep schedule. This means going to bed and waking up at the same time every day. What this does is helps regulate your body’s internal clock, allowing it to function efficiently in what it needs to do – repairing as you sleep while protecting and energising when you’re awake.
And don’t forget to maintain your regular sleep schedule to ensure that you’re getting enough sleep, just as you would during the work week. This helps you recharge and ensures you’re well-rested for the week ahead.
But that’s not all. Your skin also repairs itself while you’re sleeping from the damages done during the day, such as UV rays and pollution. And it also encourages blood flow to the skin. So getting enough sleep daily ensures that you wake up to healthier, refreshed and radiant skin. They don’t call it beauty sleep for nothing.
5. Practice portion control. Yes, you can have your cake and eat it too, but that doesn’t mean you have to finish it all. Using smaller plates for your meals can prevent overeating, and in turn help you maintain a healthy weight without feeling deprived. And at the same time, practice mindful eating, taking your time to chew and savour your food, reminded Johannessen.
6. Hydrate consistently. Make it a habit to drink water throughout the day. You can start your day with a glass of water or even set reminders in your phone to drink water regularly.
“Drinking plenty of water is essential for maintaining healthy and radiant skin,” said Johannessen. Staying hydrated also supports metabolism while helping to control hunger and can keep your body functionally optimally, added Daniels.
7. Limit overcommitting on weekend social activities. Many people often pack their weekends full with meet-ups and errand running, but it’s equally important to schedule rest and downtime. Overcommitting can lead to exhaustion and leave you with little time to relax, which can make Mondays, or even the rest of the work week, feel overwhelming, said Daniels.
Instead, try spreading out your social plans over a few weekends instead of cramming everything into two days.
Think about it as “work-life harmony”, which means your work and personal life should complement, rather than compete with, each other.