12 little changes in your self-care routine that actually work and make all the difference to your well-being

3. Get moving. Exercising doesn’t always have to include an intensive workout; incorporating short walks or stretches during the day is sufficient too. And to prevent boredom from doing the same routine, consider adding variety by trying out new activities, such as yoga, Pilates, swimming or even dance class. Besides, mixing up your routine can also work different muscle groups, which keeps your body adapting and can lead to better overall fitness, explained Daniels.

If you’ve already doing cardio-based exercises, try swapping some days for strength training instead. According to Daniels, strength training, like weightlifting or bodyweight exercises, helps to build muscles, which increases your metabolism and improves overall body composition. This complements your cardio workouts for a balanced fitness routine.

4. Establish a consistent sleep schedule. This means going to bed and waking up at the same time every day. What this does is helps regulate your body’s internal clock, allowing it to function efficiently in what it needs to do – repairing as you sleep while protecting and energising when you’re awake.

And don’t forget to maintain your regular sleep schedule to ensure that you’re getting enough sleep, just as you would during the work week. This helps you recharge and ensures you’re well-rested for the week ahead.

But that’s not all. Your skin also repairs itself while you’re sleeping from the damages done during the day, such as UV rays and pollution. And it also encourages blood flow to the skin. So getting enough sleep daily ensures that you wake up to healthier, refreshed and radiant skin. They don’t call it beauty sleep for nothing.

5. Practice portion control. Yes, you can have your cake and eat it too, but that doesn’t mean you have to finish it all. Using smaller plates for your meals can prevent overeating, and in turn help you maintain a healthy weight without feeling deprived. And at the same time, practice mindful eating, taking your time to chew and savour your food, reminded Johannessen.

6. Hydrate consistently. Make it a habit to drink water throughout the day. You can start your day with a glass of water or even set reminders in your phone to drink water regularly.

“Drinking plenty of water is essential for maintaining healthy and radiant skin,” said Johannessen. Staying hydrated also supports metabolism while helping to control hunger and can keep your body functionally optimally, added Daniels.