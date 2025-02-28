K-pop star Jisoo of Blackpink will be at Orchard Central on Mar 7 for pop-up event

K-pop star Jisoo from popular girl group Blackpink is heading to Singapore very soon. Jisoo will be making an appearance at Orchard Central on Mar 7 at 5.30pm for the launch of a pop-up concept store celebrating the release of her debut solo mini-album Amortage.

The pop-up concept store, Amortage at Far East Mall, is on the ground floor of the mall and will run for one month from Mar 5 to Apr 6.

Designed to resemble a cinema, the pop-up features different rooms inspired by Jisoo’s songs and music videos.

Fans can snag a slew of limited-edition merchandise at the pop-up, including four exclusive variations of the album, a phone pop-up grip, as well as collectibles of Jisoo’s hand-drawn character, Shumon, such as cushions and plush keychains, which include two Singapore-exclusive colourways: Black and pink.

From Mar 11, the pop-up will release a new range of merchandise including a selection of limited edition T-shirts and notebooks that come with Polaroid photo cards of the star.

For the duration of the pop-up event, members of Far East Malls' loyalty programme who spend a minimum of S$150 can also receive a Jisoo Shumon grey pouch.

Apart from promoting her new music, which dropped on Feb 14, the 30-year-old singer-actress is also starring in the zombie drama Newtopia currently streaming on Prime Video.