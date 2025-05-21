Star Awards will celebrate its 30th anniversary in July with a nostalgic show lineup

The first Star Awards took place in 1994 with just eight trophies given out in the same number of categories.

This year, the annual ceremony honouring the best in Singapore's Chinese entertainment celebrates its 30th anniversary with many more awards than that to give out, as well as a show filled with nostalgia and memories.

To be held on Jul 6 at The Theatre at Mediacorp, the awards and fashion extravaganza will take the theme “Walking Through Time Together”.

To commemorate three decades of Star Awards, familiar faces long retired from the screen will make an appearance, alongside celebrity guests from around Asia. All-Time Favourite Artistes throughout the years will come together for a big reunion, while a live orchestra will perform iconic drama theme songs. And, not only will artistes past and present share their stories and memories; viewers will also have a chance to share, revealed Jean Toh, Mediacorp’s Vice President, Chinese Entertainment Productions and executive producer of Star Awards 2025.

On the red carpet, artistes will be challenged to up their outfit game as there will also be viewer participation this year in the form of a “fashion police” element involving interactive posts and voting, as well as a live call-in backstage segment.

Red carpet walkers will, however, be collectively overshadowed by a a giant, larger-than-life Star Awards trophy 30 times the size of the real thing.

WHO ARE THE NOMINEES?