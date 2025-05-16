Why do some people swear while working out? Does it actually help you perform better at the gym?

I’ve recently started going to a gym where everyone is exceedingly polite. On any given day, the most explicit sounds are grunts and huffs, if at all. But in other gyms I've been to, swearing could be as commonplace as sweating.

Nothing polarises people, gym-goer or not, as much as cussing does. But why? For instance, what makes the word “f***” intrinsically offensive and “puck” okay – even though they sound similar?

For one, swear words are taboo words that are “usually judged as shocking”. “The swearer may be considered antisocial and offensive”, wrote Associate Professor Nicholas Washmuth from Samford University’s Department of Physical Therapy in a 2022 paper he co-authored.

And in most cultures, there are three areas that are often contentious: Religion; sex and sexual body parts; and bodily excretions, according to Dr Karyn Stapleton, a senior lecturer from Ulster University’s School of Communication and Media, in her paper. Which explains why “damn”, “hell”, "piss”, “ass”, “shit”, "p****" and "f***" are often regarded as swear words.