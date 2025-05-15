Former celebrity hairstylist Addy Lee slams ex-best friend Quan Yifeng and her daughter Eleanor Lee on 6-hour livestream

1. ADDY LEE CLAIMED QUAN MADE S$300,000 FROM DOING LIVESTREAM SALES WITH HIM

According to Addy Lee, when Quan joined him on his livestreams, during which he mainly sold his hair care products, he always had to do what Quan wanted and follow her wishes. He added she has always been the kind to "get angry easily", further describing her as "overbearing".

“She would always string me along, and sometimes I had to put up with her temper tantrums," he said.

He claimed she was upset she had to sell products on livestream and insinuated that Addy Lee had rode on her fame to become a successful livestreamer.



In one instance, she made her unhappiness very obvious by ignoring Addy Lee, refusing to engage with him on a stream. He said the experience left him feeling very “insulted”.

He said Quan was getting paid to do livestream sales with him and she actually made S$300,000 during that time. "More than what she would normally make in a year," he said.

“After earning S$300,000, she threw a tantrum," ranted Addy Lee. "Those who watched my streams would know... she sat there and ignored me. I heard from my assistant that when mother and daughter were having a meal, they [talked about how] I was making use of her fame.”

2. QUAN AND ELEANOR LEE ALLEGEDLY MOVED INTO ADDY LEE'S HOME WITH THEIR RESPECTIVE BOYFRIENDS AND DID NOT PAY RENT

Addy Lee said after Quan sold her house, she and Eleanor Lee moved into his place with their respective boyfriends.

"No, they did not pay a single cent," said Addy Lee when a viewer asked if they paid rent.

He added that whenever Quan and Eleanor Lee needed anything, he would get his helper to buy it for them.

Addy Lee, however, did not interact with Quan much during this period as there was already tension brewing from the livestream incident.

He said Quan eventually moved out, and she sent him a text expressing her wish to “talk things out” with him. She also apologised for imposing on him.

In Addy Lee's reply to Quan, he admitted he was very hurt by her, especially because he saw her as a family member.

3. HE DOES NOT TREAT ELEANOR AS HIS GODDAUGHTER ANYMORE

That text was the last exchange between Addy Lee and Quan. It was around four years ago.

Addy Lee said he has since been asking others to stop calling Eleanor Lee his goddaughter. He claimed he is only airing his grievances now as he no longer wants his name and photos included in reports on Eleanor Lee's scandal.

He also emphasised that Quan is not a “bad person”, but just someone with “a very bad temper”.

4. ELEANOR WENT TO GET HER HAIR STYLED BY ADDY LEE'S RUMOURED LONG-TIME RIVAL DAVID GAN JUST DAYS AFTER MOVING OUT OF ADDY LEE'S HOME

Addy Lee said his fight was not with Eleanor Lee, but with Quan. He felt Eleanor Lee, who was already an adult, should have helped mediate the situation instead of completely dropping him from her life as well.

A few days after moving out from his place, Quan took Eleanor Lee to get her hair done at Passion Hair Salon, which is owned by celebrity hairstylist David Gan. For those who don't know, David Gan and Addy Lee have long been rumoured to be rivals in Singapore's hairstyling scene.

Addy Lee also claimed Eleanor Lee later thanked Gan on Instagram for “saving her damaged hair”, implying that one of Addy Lee's hairstylists from Monsoon Hair Salon had ruined her hair.

Addy Lee was slighted by the caption, adding that it was not only harmful to his stylist’s reputation, Eleanor Lee was also being very ungrateful.

5. HE CLAIMED ELEANOR LEE NEVER ONCE BOUGHT HIM A MEAL TO THANK HIM FOR HELPING HER GET HER START IN CHINA'S SHOW BUSINESS SCENE

Addy Lee claimed he played a big part in helping Quan raise Eleanor Lee.

He took Eleanor Lee shopping for luxury goods, contributed to her education and holiday expenses and taught her proper manners and etiquette as a child.

When Eleanor Lee wanted to venture into the China show business scene, he helped land her a commercial gig with Apple. He said he even hired a coach to teach her how to catwalk and perfect her facial expressions.

He claimed she never bought him a single meal to thank him, though Quan might have done so “once or twice”. He again emphasised that he was hurt Eleanor Lee did not get in touch with him after his falling out with her mum.

Addy Lee added that Eleanor Lee has inherited her mum’s bad temper.

“Her temper has gotten worse with fame," he said.

