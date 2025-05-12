Labyrinth’s LG Han is the first Singaporean chef to compete on Korean show Chef & My Fridge

Singapore is represented for the first time on the popular Korean reality cooking competition series Chef & My Fridge by way of Restaurant Labyrinth’s chef Han Liguang, better known as LG Han. He competed in a special “50 Best” episode of the show that challenges chefs to cook a dish from ingredients in a celebrity’s fridge.

Aired on Korea television on Sunday (May 11), the episode featured “Team Asia” – made up of Singapore’s Han, chef Yusuke Takada of La Cime in Japan and Antimo Maria Merone of Estro in Hong Kong – going up against “Team Korea”, which was represented by Son Jeong-won of Eatanic Garden as well as Culinary Class Wars alumni Choi Hyun-seok and Kwong Seong-jun (known as Napoli Matfia).

Han was invited to participate because of Labyrinth’s standing at number 37 on the latest Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list, and he accepted because he wanted to “have fun, make friends and, most importantly, showcase what Singapore has,” even though his policy up until now has been not to compete in on-air competitions because “I don’t want to lose,” he quipped.

Han flew to Seoul and filmed for the episode over 13 hours on Apr 26.