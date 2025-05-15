Tom Cruise brings Final Reckoning to Cannes, but won't bid Mission: Impossible adieu yet

Three years after flying into the Cannes Film Festival with Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise again kicked up a storm on the Croisette with Wednesday's (May 14) premiere of Mission: Impossible — Final Reckoning.

Christopher McQuarrie's latest Mission: Impossible installment was the biggest Hollywood tentpole wading ashore in Cannes this year. It, and Cruise, stirred a frenzy at the French Riviera festival, which again played eager host to the American movie star.

Just his arrival outside the premiere, beamed onto the screen in the Grand Théâtre Lumière, drew a response. When Cruise stepped out his car, oohs and applause reverberated through the theatre. Cruise spent several minutes signing autographs for fans lined up on the Croisette.

Some had wondered whether Cruise might make a more daring arrival. When Cruise received an honorary Palme d’Or from the festival in 2022, the Top Gun: Maverick premiere included an impressively timed jet flyover. Instead, on Day 2 of the festival, he and the film’s cast walked the red carpet accompanied by an orchestra performing Lalo Schifrin's Mission: Impossible theme on the Palais steps. “Bravo!” cheered Cruise.