Singapore F1 Grand Prix 2025: Foo Fighters, Smashing Pumpkins, CL, Babymetal and more announced as performers

CL and the Foo Fighters will be rocking the Zone 4 Padang Stage on Oct 3 and 4, respectively, while the Smashing Pumpkins will shake these zipper blues at the Zone 1 Wharf Stage on Oct 5.

Other artistes announced on Wednesday include DJ Alan Walker, Indonesian singer Putri Ariani and Japanese band Babymetal.

The exact timings of these performances will be announced at a later date.

Despite the already-stellar music lineup, organisers have stated that "more acts will be revealed in the coming weeks". As such, we can expect a few surprises in store soon.

Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2025 will take place from Oct 3 to 5. Tickets are now available for sale on this website, with limited slots available.