Singapore F1 Grand Prix 2025: Foo Fighters, Smashing Pumpkins, CL, Babymetal and more announced as performers
On Wednesday morning (May 14), organisers of the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2025 revealed the next wave of musicians performing at the three-day event.
The 90s are making a comeback at this year's Singapore Grand Prix. On Wednesday morning (May 14), organisers of the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2025 announced the next wave of musicians performing at the event. These include the iconic rock bands Foo Fighters and Smashing Pumpkins, as well as K-pop superstar CL.
These acts will be joining the previously-announced Elton John and G-Dragon at the three-day extravaganza.
CL and the Foo Fighters will be rocking the Zone 4 Padang Stage on Oct 3 and 4, respectively, while the Smashing Pumpkins will shake these zipper blues at the Zone 1 Wharf Stage on Oct 5.
Other artistes announced on Wednesday include DJ Alan Walker, Indonesian singer Putri Ariani and Japanese band Babymetal.
The exact timings of these performances will be announced at a later date.
Despite the already-stellar music lineup, organisers have stated that "more acts will be revealed in the coming weeks". As such, we can expect a few surprises in store soon.
Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2025 will take place from Oct 3 to 5. Tickets are now available for sale on this website, with limited slots available.