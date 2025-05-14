8 Singapore indie bookstores join forces to launch Bookshop.sg, a one-stop site for book lovers

Book lovers, rejoice – there’s a new way to support your favourite independent bookstores in Singapore.

Bookshop.sg, which launches Wednesday (May 14), is a one-stop online shopping platform that brings together eight independent local bookstores, allowing readers to browse and purchase books from all of them in one place, without the need to visit each store in person or to hop between different websites.

The eight participating bookshops are: Epigram Books, Wardah Books, City Book Room, Union Book, Sea Breeze Books, Nurul Anwar Bookstore, Basheer Graphic Books and Thryft.

Bookshop.sg will allow readers to explore a wide selection of titles, from local literary fiction and graphic design to Malay books and titles on religion and spirituality, among many others.