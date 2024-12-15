This thrift store in Singapore uses AI to make buying and selling secondhand items easier and more accessible

There’s also a cosy corner featuring rare and vintage books, some dating back to the early 1900s. Next to them are vintage comic books, well-maintained and carefully restored for the next owner to marvel at.

Throughout the store, there are also inviting nooks and seats that provide a space for visitors to slow down, pick up a book, and simply read or relax.

People can also drop off their items at the store. Thryft accepts books, clothes, vinyl records, card and board games, console games, children's toys, selected sporting goods categories, and selected electronics, based on their guidelines.

For those who'd like the convenience, you can opt for the courier pickup, where the Thryft team will collect your items from your house for $10 per box (up to 10kg), simply by filling up a form on their website.

Using their AI tool, Thryft can identify the items and assign an estimated reselling price. In return, you’ll receive the equivalent dollar value of your items in Thryft credits via a gift card, which can be used to purchase other secondhand items in their online or physical store.

“A lot of people say they want to buy secondhand for all kinds of reasons, whether it’s to save money or be more eco-conscious, but the problem was that people didn’t know where or how,” Lim said.

“We hope Thryft can get people to shop secondhand without burning out with the laborious manual and administrative tasks," he added. "Instead, they can focus on the joy in finding pre-loved treasure."