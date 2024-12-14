‘They’re not stupid’: Her mission is to give a voice to people with aphasia who have lost the ability to speak

At just 40 years old, the last thing anyone would expect is to lose the ability to read, write or speak. But for one man, a sudden stroke left him unable to express himself and communicate with others.

This disorder is called aphasia, an acquired condition that impairs language and communication.

Speech and language therapist Evelyn Khoo, 47, recalled her patient’s frustration. For someone who had been fluent in at least four languages prior to his medical ordeal, the experience was nothing short of devastating.

“Seeing other older stroke patients in the ward who could still speak, he wondered why he was the only one with the problem,” she said.

His outlook shifted dramatically after he attended a Chit Chat Cafe session, a free pop-up cafe Khoo started. The cafe is one of the flagship programmes run by Aphasia SG, a non-profit organisation that supports individuals with aphasia.

At the free cafe session, which runs once every two months with the help of volunteers, people living with aphasia enjoy a cup of coffee, share some finger food, play games and engage in conversations – whether or not they can fully understand one another.