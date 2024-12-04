The 36-year-old founder of this lingerie brand wants to create Singapore’s most comfortable bras

Elfaine Tan remembers when bras with metal underwires were a staple in many women’s wardrobes. The founder of Singapore lingerie brand I’m In was in her teens then, and recalled how uncomfortable the bras were.

“Back then, a lot of times, the bras were purchased by our mums. I don’t remember questioning my mum about it,” the 36-year-old laughed.

In fact, Tan said that she wore these wired bras to death – even when the underwires, as a result of wear and tear, began to poke out through the fabric into her flesh. She thought this was “normal” and would just push the wires back in.

Sometimes, at work, when fidgeting with her bra would be unsightly, she would ignore the discomfort. The protruding wires caused redness and abrasions. What she did not expect was that over time, they developed into a brownish discoloration, she told CNA Women.