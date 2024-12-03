Anker Soundcore Life Q20 active noise-cancelling headphones review: No frills over-ears that excel at action

The Soundcore Life Q20 is a no-frills pair of headphones that gets you up and running with minimum fuss. It’s controlled by physical buttons, all of which are located on the earcups: Volume, ANC mode, bass boost and track navigation. There’s no companion app. This is good if you like straightforward devices but also means that sound profiles can’t be tweaked on the fly. The only option to adjust its sound profile is the bass boost button on the earcups.

AUDIO QUALITY

The Soundcore Life Q20 includes a 3.5mm audio jack so it can be used as an unpowered set of headphones though it sounds best with ANC activated. While testing, I listened to it without bass boost and with device volume set to 50 per cent.

Music and movies

Out of the box, there’s a slight emphasis on higher and lower-end frequencies at the expense of mid-range. This works great with action movies. Explosions, sound effects and dramatic scores sound more dynamic.

It’s a different story with music. The lack of mid-range isn’t egregious, but it makes rock tracks like Hole’s Celebrity Skin or Green Day’s Look Ma, No Brains sound anaemic. It’s a similar issue with hip-hop and pop, from classics like Naughty by Nature’s O.P.P. to Lady Gaga’s Disease.

Activating bass boost alleviates this though certain tracks can sound boomy.

Phone calls and meetings

The Soundcore Life Q20 is equipped with four mics that help to filter ambient noise. I used it during Zoom meetings and found it easy to hear other participants and vice-versa.

NOISE CANCELLING IRL: MRT, FOOD COURT, HOME

I put the headphones through its paces on one of our underground MRT lines, the office food court and at home.

First up, the office food court during the peak of lunch-hour. Into the breach I stepped to enjoy untold culinary delights while watching YouTube clips and listening to music. With my device volume set at 50 per cent, it reduced background noise significantly, though it was still audible.

On the train, higher-pitched sounds, passenger conversations and announcements were still audible although significantly reduced.

At home, I was able to tune out nearby conversations and the noise of my extremely loud vacuum cleaner significantly.

HOW IT STACKS UP

The Soundcore Life Q20 offers decent noise-cancelling and a slightly bright sound that lacks mid-range warmth. This is great for action movies but could do better with music.

Get it if: You want a comfortable, no-nonsense, user-friendly, understated set of ANC over-ears

Pros: Good battery life, comfortable fit, foldable design

Cons: Lacking mid-range warmth, micro-USB charging port

