Neck cracking and massages: How can we protect ourselves from potential injuries?

If you love having massages, you’ll want to read this. A Thai woman reportedly died after receiving massages that also involved neck twisting.

The 20-year-old singer was said to have received three massages in Udon Thani province, the first of which was in October, for her neck and shoulder pain.

According to Bangkok Post, her symptoms did not improve. Two days later, she complained of pain in the back of her neck and took painkillers. But her troubles didn’t stop there. A week later, the singer developed numbness in her arm and went back to the massage parlour for a second session.

When she developed stiffness and was unable to lie face down two weeks later, she returned to the same place for her third massage. She had also felt “tingling, heat and itching in her fingers and numbness in her right leg”, according to Bangkok Post.