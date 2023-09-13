Swedish, Thai, deep tissue or sports massage? How to choose the right one that suits your needs

So, you’ve applied for leave, turned up at the spa anticipating a relaxing day and are now perusing the massage menu. Your therapist, who speaks at a level reserved for ASMR videos, is extolling the benefits of their signature massage.

But your kiasu instincts are piqued by a very long list of offerings ranging from Swedish to Thai, hot stone, deep tissue and more. If you have one shot, one opportunity to seize everything you ever wanted in one moment (props to Eminem’s Lose Yourself), what massage would capture it all for you?

WHY DO YOU FEEL THE KNEAD?

You probably have muscle knots (small, bump-like areas also known as trigger points) in your neck, shoulders or upper back – or taut bands within the muscles that have accumulated from repetitive movements, overuse, trauma and poor posture, said Maureen Navarra Aleste, the principal physiotherapist from Mount Elizabeth Hospital. “These areas can exhibit sensitivity or pain upon touch, particularly in response to applied pressure.”