12.12. deals: Great bargains on tech and toys for the festive season
Add these great 12.12. deals, which include action cameras, a 75-inch TV and a LEGO G-Wagon to cart before they’re gone.
If you’ve left your festive shopping a little late, the good news is that plenty of bargains are still available, as these 12.12. deals illustrate. We’ve sourced some great deals on TVs, previous-gen but still-capable tech and LEGO sets.
Numerous deals are live on Shopee. These include offers from tech stalwarts like Apple, Samsung and Anker as well as home accessory brands including Cornell, Tefal and LG.
This is a good time to capitalise on gifting ideas with flash sales and coupons potentially offering significant discounts – if you can catch them.
TECH
Sony Singapore WH-1000XM4, Black/ Silver/ Midgnight Blue (S$319.90; Usual Price: S$509; 37% off)
The fourth-gen version of Sony’s venerable 1000X series of premium headphones still holds its own against Sony’s own XM5s and other newer class rivals. Now available at a generous discount, it offers up to 30 hours of playtime with ANC and Bluetooth activated. Its quick-charging support will help you out in a pinch – 10 minutes of charging provides up to five hours of playback.
- Up to 30 hours of playtime
- 10 minutes of charging provides up to five hours of playback
- Multipoint connection for 2 Bluetooth devices
GoPro HERO12 Black (S$364.00; Usual Price: S$590.00; 38% off)
The GoPro Hero 12 Black is a previous-gen device that is still a capable action camera. It captures high dynamic range (HDR) video at resolutions of up to 5.3K (5,120x2,880)/30FPS (frames per second). Waterproof to a depth of 10m, it also captures 27MP photos. The HERO 12 captures slow-motion footage at 4K/120FPS and 2.7K/ 240FPS. It captures vertical 9:16 video natively, making it easier to export to social media. It also supports Bluetooth wireless external microphones and has a built-in 1/4 inch threaded mount so it can be fixed to standard camera tripods.
- Waterproof to 10m
- Video resolution: 5.3K/30FPS, 4K/120FPS, 2.7K/240FPS
- 1/1.9inch image sensor
Insta360 X3 360 Action Camera, Standalone Kit (S$489; Usual Price: S$595; 18% off)
This previous-gen 360 camera still boasts competitive specs and is worth considering, especially at this price. It features a 2.29-inch touchscreen and 0.5-inch sensor that’s capable of capturing 5.7K 360 video with Active HDR and 72MP photos.
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G 256GB, Light Blue (S$648.00; Usual Price: S$698.00; 7% off)
Samsung’s IP67-rated mid-range maestro features a 50MP main camera, 6.6-inch super amoled screen and 256GB of storage.
Apple 13 inch M1 MacBook Air (2020 model) (S$936; Usual Price: S$1,462.42; 36% off)
Apple street cred at a fraction of the price? While this version of Apple’s genre-redefining M1-based MacBook Air is light on specs, it’s still a stylish, capable option for basic computing tasks.
- 8-core CPU
- 7-core GPU
- 8GB RAM
LG 75UR7550PSC 75-inch UHD TV UR75 4K Smart TV (S$1,129; Usual Price: S$2,018; 44% off)
The sweet spot for budget 4K TVs is starting to move towards 75-inch models like this offering from LG. It features a mid-range Alpha 5 processor and HDR10 for more vivid images. This model has three HDMI ports, including one eARC port for pass-through sound from streaming services to compatible soundbars.
LEGO
LEGO Speed Champions 2023 McLaren Formula 1 Race Car, Set 76919 (245 Pieces) ($38.51; Usual Price: S$42.90; 10% off)
Commemorate McLaren’s victory in the 2024 F1 constructor’s championship with this 245-piece set. It depicts its 2023 car which took Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to nine podiums that year.
- Dimensions: 4cm x 19cm x 7cm
LEGO Technic Mercedes-Benz G 500 PROFESSIONAL Line, Set 42177 (S$244.58; Usual Price: S$349; 29.9% off)
Mercedes-Benz’s iconic G-Wagon is represented in plastic here. Featuring working steering and raised suspension, this 2,891-piece behemoth is over 22cm high when built.
- Dimensions: 22cm x 43cm x 20cm
LEGO Icons PAC-MAN Arcade Building Kit, Set 10323 (S$254.61; Usual Price: S$389.90; 34% off)
Take a retro trip down memory lane with this classic arcade game. This 2,651-piece set features a four-way joystick and a display case with rotatable Pac-Man, Blinky and Clyde figures.
- Dimensions: 32cm x 25cm x 17cm
