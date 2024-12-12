12.12. deals: Great bargains on tech and toys for the festive season

If you’ve left your festive shopping a little late, the good news is that plenty of bargains are still available, as these 12.12. deals illustrate. We’ve sourced some great deals on TVs, previous-gen but still-capable tech and LEGO sets.

Numerous deals are live on Shopee. These include offers from tech stalwarts like Apple, Samsung and Anker as well as home accessory brands including Cornell, Tefal and LG.

This is a good time to capitalise on gifting ideas with flash sales and coupons potentially offering significant discounts – if you can catch them.

TECH

Sony Singapore WH-1000XM4, Black/ Silver/ Midgnight Blue (S$319.90; Usual Price: S$509; 37% off)