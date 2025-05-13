Singaporean celebrity couple Hong Ling and Nick Teo share news of miscarriage
In an Instagram post uploaded on their social media pages on Mother's Day, Hong Ling and Nick Teo shared that they lost their child early this year.
On Sunday (May 11), Singaporean actors Hong Ling and Nick Teo revealed that they had a miscarriage. In a post on both their social media accounts, the couple, who got married in December 2023, shared that they lost their child early this year.
Hong Ling, who lost her mother in February, wrote: "As Mother's Day approaches, my heart feels an unbearable ache. Never in my darkest dreams did I imagine experiencing such immense pain, losing both my beloved mum and my precious baby earlier this year."
The couple also shared a past video in which Hong Ling can be seen surprising Teo with her pregnancy test and baby clothes.
She added: "These nights are difficult, [and I] often end up crying myself to sleep. My faith was shaken, I was overwhelmed by grief. We let fear stop us from sharing and carried the lost in silence, every conversations about children pierced through our hearts, behind forced smiles it was the loneliest thing we have ever done (sic)."
According to the Mediacorp actress, even though she "still can't see the light now", she "knows God will turn all bad for good".
Well wishes have poured in from the couple's fans and friends, including fellow Mediacorp celebrities Chantalle Ng, Desmond Tan and Dennis Chew.
"I'm so sorry, Hong Ling. I didn't know you were going through so much. Please take care," wrote Ng.
Hong Ling and Nick Teo met on the set of the Channel 8 drama 118. After dating for eight years, they got married in December 2023 in a ceremony attended by over 200 guests.