Singaporean celebrity couple Hong Ling and Nick Teo share news of miscarriage

The couple also shared a past video in which Hong Ling can be seen surprising Teo with her pregnancy test and baby clothes.

She added: "These nights are difficult, [and I] often end up crying myself to sleep. My faith was shaken, I was overwhelmed by grief. We let fear stop us from sharing and carried the lost in silence, every conversations about children pierced through our hearts, behind forced smiles it was the loneliest thing we have ever done (sic)."

According to the Mediacorp actress, even though she "still can't see the light now", she "knows God will turn all bad for good".

Well wishes have poured in from the couple's fans and friends, including fellow Mediacorp celebrities Chantalle Ng, Desmond Tan and Dennis Chew.

"I'm so sorry, Hong Ling. I didn't know you were going through so much. Please take care," wrote Ng.