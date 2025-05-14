BTS’ Jin runs into love interest at Singapore’s National Gallery in new teaser video for upcoming song
A teaser for Jin’s upcoming music video for Don't Say You Love Me revealed that he had filmed at National Gallery Singapore.
It looks like we were right: BTS member Jin did shoot a music video in Singapore. On Tuesday night (May 13), the 32-year-old dropped the official teaser trailer for his upcoming music video, Don't Say You Love Me, which features a familiar Singapore icon: The National Gallery.
The teaser video comes days after the launch of a game that requires fans to input the right string of numbers to "call" Jin and unlock a picture.
Some of the pictures that have been unlocked feature Singapore landmarks, such as Gardens by the Bay and the Singapore Flyer, prompting speculation that Jin’s upcoming mini album, Echo, would involve Singapore in some capacity.
Thanks to Tuesday’s teaser, we now know that parts of Don't Say You Love Me’s music video were filmed in Singapore. The 37-second-long video shows Jin walking around the Padang Atrium in the National Gallery before coming face-to-face with South Korean actress Shin Se-kyung, who plays his love interest.
Teaser posters for Don't Say You Love Me also show Jin and Shin in a hotel room that overlooks the Singapore Flyer and the ArtScience Museum.
Fans are now speculating if the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has inked a deal with BTS after the #VisitSingapore hashtag was seen in multiple social media posts on the K-pop boy group’s page as well as on a video by member J-Hope in which he is seen visiting Singapore Botanic Gardens and Sentosa Sensoryscape during his recent trip to Singapore.
CNA Lifestyle has reached out to STB for comments.
The music video for Jin’s Don't Say You Love Me will be released at 12pm (Singapore time) on May 16.