BTS’ Jin runs into love interest at Singapore’s National Gallery in new teaser video for upcoming song

It looks like we were right: BTS member Jin did shoot a music video in Singapore. On Tuesday night (May 13), the 32-year-old dropped the official teaser trailer for his upcoming music video, Don't Say You Love Me, which features a familiar Singapore icon: The National Gallery.

The teaser video comes days after the launch of a game that requires fans to input the right string of numbers to "call" Jin and unlock a picture.

Some of the pictures that have been unlocked feature Singapore landmarks, such as Gardens by the Bay and the Singapore Flyer, prompting speculation that Jin’s upcoming mini album, Echo, would involve Singapore in some capacity.