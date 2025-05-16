JB's famous Hiap Joo banana cake now sold in Singapore via vending machine at Bukit Panjang

Launched by Singaporean company HYPHA Vending Retail, also behind the cute Shio Pan ‘ATM’ by Butter Town and Uncle Lee Confectionery Cake Machine, this cake vending machine brings the highly sought-after bakes to Singapore’s heartlands. Each box of 10 slices of the old-school fluffy banana cake is priced at S$8.60 (it costs RM13, about S$3.93, in JB).

Two more Hiap Joo Bakery vending machines will be available in Singapore in the second half of 2025, but locations have yet to be confirmed. Only cashless payments such as PayWave, Apple Pay and Google Pay are accepted.