JB's famous Hiap Joo banana cake now sold in Singapore via vending machine at Bukit Panjang
Say hello to the world’s first Hiap Joo-branded vending machine dispensing the heritage JB bakery’s famous wood fire-baked banana cake.
Launched by Singaporean company HYPHA Vending Retail, also behind the cute Shio Pan ‘ATM’ by Butter Town and Uncle Lee Confectionery Cake Machine, this cake vending machine brings the highly sought-after bakes to Singapore’s heartlands. Each box of 10 slices of the old-school fluffy banana cake is priced at S$8.60 (it costs RM13, about S$3.93, in JB).
Two more Hiap Joo Bakery vending machines will be available in Singapore in the second half of 2025, but locations have yet to be confirmed. Only cashless payments such as PayWave, Apple Pay and Google Pay are accepted.
NO NEED TO DRIVE ACROSS THE CAUSEWAY
Hiap Joo’s banana cake is known for its easy-to-eat, airy-squishy mouthfeel and nostalgic flavour. It’s made with Malaysian berangan bananas and baked in a 100-year-old oven fuelled by wood from rubber or bakau trees. Hiap Joo Bakery opened in 1919 and is located a kilometre from the customs checkpoint via the Woodlands-Johor Causeway.
Before the introduction of this vending machine in Singapore, the only way you could get your hands on the JB cake was via ad hoc group buys or on e-commerce platforms like Shopee.
GROUP BUY INITIATIVE INSPIRED VENDING MACHINE BUSINESS
Serene Ong, 41, founder of HYPHA Vending Retail, told 8days.sg: “Hiap Joo Banana cakes contain no added preservatives. To maintain its freshness, they are transported chilled and stored in our refrigerated vending machines. We recommend warming them up for one to two minutes in the microwave oven before enjoying.”
Ong started HYPHA after organising group buys in her neighbourhood. She shared: “I hosted Groupbuys during the pandemic with brands like Rich & Good, Uncle Lee Confectionery, Kiroi Cheesecake, Hougang Otah, Poh Cheu and many more. For overseas brands, I brought in kueh, banana cake and handmade pau from Malaysia and Thailand”.
STOCKS REPLENISHED TWICE DAILY
“I have been bringing in Hiap Joo's banana cake to Singapore since COVID days. The response was very good, and orders kept increasing,” she added. She still does group buys now, but on a smaller scale. HYPHA liases directly with suppliers from Malaysia to bring in fresh stocks of Hiap Joo banana cakes daily. While the vending machine is limited to 48 boxes, restocks are done twice a day at 11.30am and 4.30pm.
SKIP THE QUEUES IN JB
While the bakery in JB still attracts many tourists, Hiap Joo Bakery’s owner Lim Toh Shian told CNA recently: "This year, I think business has slowed down by about 30 per cent”. He added: “I don’t know why, maybe the market is slow and ingredient prices are going up”, which may have prompted the brand to venture beyond Johor to our shores.
Rental hikes have been plaguing Malaysian businesses near the Bukit Chagar RTS Station as “many shop lots in that area have been purchased by property investment conglomerates”, Lim continued. Businesses have also been hit by higher prices of raw materials and labour costs, leading to an increase in prices of Hiap Joo’s banana cakes and buns by RM1 each after Chinese New Year in February, added the article.
BOX OF 10 SLICES FOR S$8.60 (S$6.50 PROMO PRICE ON MAY 17 AND 18)
For the launch of Hiap Joo Bakery’s first vending machine in Singapore this weekend, each box of banana cake will go for S$6.50 on May 17 and 18, from 11.30am, while stocks last.
Ong told 8days.sg that HYPHA will be bringing in more nostalgic and trendy food brands from overseas. She hopes to place its vending machines in malls, other hawker centres and transportation hubs, beginning in the east.
Hiap Joo Bakery’s banana cake vending machine can be found at Senja Hawker Centre from May 17, 2 Senja Cl, Singapore 677632. Available 24 hours daily. More info via website.
This story was originally published in 8Days.