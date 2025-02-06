You can get limited-edition Butter Town bolo buns from this shio pan ‘ATM’

HOW DID THE SHIO PAN ATM COME ABOUT?

Older sis Serene told 8days.sg that it started with one of those moments when she had to use the automated teller machine. “You know, I was just withdrawing money,” she said, when the eureka moment came.

As hawker-bakers, the duo had always wanted to make their bread more accessible. Since establishing their brick-and-mortar hawker bakery in Holland Drive Food Centre, they have also established a central kitchen in Kallang, and even collaborated with local Japanese-style cafe chain Hvala last year to sell their bakes.

“It hit us – why couldn’t we make our bread as accessible as the way banks make banking accessible?” younger sister Danielle added.