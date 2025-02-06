Barbie Hsu's death: Ashes of late Taiwanese singer-actress back in Taiwan

The ashes of late Taiwanese singer-actress Barbie Hsu, also known as 'Big S', have been sent to Taiwan from Japan on Wednesday (Feb 5).

A statement released by the star's family read: "Thank you to all media friends for waiting for Shi-yuan to come back in such cold weather. She has arrived home safely. She is believed to be happy and worry-free now in heaven."

The statement further read: “We will not organise a farewell ceremony for her as she has always been a low-key person. If you miss her, please keep it in your heart! Our whole family is grateful for your love for Shi-yuan.”

Hsu was 48 when she died of pneumonia after contracting influenza while on a trip with her family to Japan. Rumours of her death first spread online on Sunday and was eventually confirmed by her younger sister, Taiwanese entertainer Dee Hsu, on Monday morning, via the latter's manager. Her body was later cremated in Tokyo.

Barbie Hsu is best known for her role as Dong Shancai in the 2001 Taiwanese drama Meteor Garden where she starred alongside Jerry Yan, Vic Chou, Ken Chu and Vanness Wu.

Tributes have been pouring in from fans and celebrity friends – singer-songwriter Christine Fan, co-stars Jerry Yan and Rainie Yang who played Hsu's love interest and Hsu's best friend, respectively, in Meteor Garden are just some of the people who have been mourning the star’s untimely death.

Hsu, who was married to South Korean singer DJ Koo, leaves behind two children from her marriage with ex-husband Wang Xiaofei.