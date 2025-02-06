Why some people struggle to swallow pills or apply eye drops – and tips to make it easier

You’re not alone if you struggle to swallow a pill that could rival a S$1 coin (okay, we exaggerate but have you seen the size of some supplement tablets?). Or you often end up with a wet face when applying eye drops because you can't help but blink.

It’s a tale as old as the need to recover, and if you’re trying to get a tablet down your throat or just apply some eye drops, it can feel like your body is working against you. Find out why your body functions that way along with tips and techniques that do not involve cutting pills, opening capsules or buying more eye drops.

PILLS AND CAPSULES

1. Why do I have a hard time swallowing them?

It can be challenging because you’re dealing with different consistencies: A solid and liquid. “This mixture can be more challenging to swallow, even for healthy individuals, when compared to swallowing a single consistency,” said Pamela Oh, a senior speech therapist with Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH).

That’s because you’d require a fair amount of mouth control over the water that flows down the throat quickly – and still be able to push the pill down at the same time, said senior speech therapist Cheryl Lee from Alexandra Hospital (AH).