Anh Sung-jae and Paik Jong-won officially returning for Culinary Class Wars Season 2, Anh starts new YouTube channel

Speaking at the Next On Netflix 2025 Korea event held in Seoul, South Korea, Netflix Korea's director of content Yoo Ki-hwan said that the upcoming season has seen a large number of applicants.

"Paik Jong-won and Anh Sung-jae will return for Culinary Class Wars Season 2. Although the show is still in its early filming stages, more than 1,000 applicants have already signed up through the open recruitment process," said Yoo at the event.

According to Yoo, the process of selecting the new Black Spoons has been "incredibly fierce".

"Paik Jong-won and Anh Sung-jae, as judges, have vowed not to easily back down from their opinions – making the selection process even more intense," added Yoo.

The dynamic between Michelin three-star chef Anh and celebrity restaurateur Paik has been consistently named as one of the highlights of Culinary Class Wars. Both judges frequently disagreed on the contestants' dishes due to their different judging styles – with Anh employing a stricter methodology.

Anh previously admitted that working with Paik "wasn't good" at first.

"I had different standards from him but I felt like this meant we could judge the food from various angles so that our viewpoints weren't one-sided," said Anh.