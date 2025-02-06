How to choose the right mascara and what the different wands do for your lashes
From wispy length to bold volume, discover the mascaras and wands that will take your lashes to the next level – no falsies needed.
From the subtle “clean girl” aesthetic to ultra-glam, fluttery lashes, mascara is the secret weapon that can transform your look in seconds. But with so many options out there, finding the right one can be as tricky as perfecting that eyeliner flick.
Whether you’re aiming to add volume, create length, or keep those stubborn lashes lifted all day, the right mascara – and wand – can make all the difference. Here's a guide to help you find the perfect formula and understand how each wand shape delivers specific lash goals.
1. VOLUMISING MASCARA
Use for: Boosting fine, sparse lashes
If you’re after fuller, thicker lashes, volumizing mascara is the go-to. Perfect for nights out or when you’re feeling extra glam, this type of mascara is formulated with waxier ingredients that cling to each lash, making them appear denser and more defined.
How the wand works: Big, dense brushes with soft bristles effortlessly deliver ample product, evenly coating your lashes to create a thick, plush effect with each swipe.
Pro tip: For maximum impact, start with a lash primer and wiggle the brush from root to tip when applying the mascara.
Try: Clarins Wonder Volume Mascara XXL, S$51
Achieve bold, voluminous lashes with this rich, wax-infused formula that delivers lasting hold, intense pigment, and a nourishing boost for a fuller, more dramatic flutter.
Available at Clarins boutiques and counters.
2. LENGTHENING MASCARA
Use for: Lengthening shorter lashes
These formulas are designed to elongate short, straight lashes without weighing them down, resulting in a dreamy, fluttery effect. Often infused with waxes or oils, they grip and stretch each lash for enhanced definition.
How the wand works: Slim, straight wands with longer bristles glide through your lashes easily, separating and lengthening even the shortest hairs while avoiding clumps.
Pro tip: Use an eyelash curler before applying mascara to open up your eyes and maximise the lengthening effect.
Try: Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Waterproof Mascara, S$26.70
This flexible brush hugs the curve of your lashes, lifting and lengthening each one for a stunning, perfectly defined finish that lasts all day.
Available at watsons.com.sg.
3. FIBRE MASCARA
Use for: Creating bold, extension-like lashes
For the drama of lash extensions without the hassle, fibre mascara is your solution. These mascaras are infused with tiny fibres that attach to your lashes, adding incredible length and volume for a falsie effect.
How the wand works: Fibre mascaras often feature a tapered brush, which has a narrower tip to reach shorter lashes in the corners of your eyes, ensuring a uniform look.
Pro tip: Apply the fibres gradually, building them up slowly to prevent clumping and ensure a smooth, even finish.
Try: Heroine Make Long Up Mascara Super Waterproof, S$22.50
A cult favourite with 5mm fibres and an ultra-thin wand to give your lashes serious length and a feathery, separated and defined finish. And yes, it’s waterproof!
Available at watsons.com.sg.
4. NON-CLUMPING MASCARA
Use for: The "your lashes but better" look
Non-clumping mascaras feature lightweight formulas that allow you to build layers without risking the dreaded spider-lash effect. These mascaras work to separate and define each lash, giving you a beautifully smooth, fanned-out finish that enhances your natural beauty.
How the wand works: Thin, comb-like bristles excel at separating lashes, preventing excess product from clinging to the brush. This ensures that every lash remains distinct and free of any unwanted buildup.
Pro tip: Focus on the tips of your lashes when applying the second coat to add length while keeping the base looking natural and defined.
Try: Cle de Peau Beaute Perfect Lash Mascara, S$80
Featuring a unique squared brush, this mascara combs every lash for a seamless application. Its waterproof formula keeps your lashes looking full and naturally beautiful throughout the day.
Available at Cle de Peau Beaute boutiques and counters.
5. TUBING MASCARA
Use for: Oily lids that smudge easily
Rather than coating your lashes with a layer of pigment, tubing mascaras wrap each lash in tiny polymer “tubes” that lock in length and volume while resisting smudges and flakes. When it’s time to remove them, the tubes slide off easily with warm water.
How the wand works: Tubing mascaras typically have a tapered silicone brush with stiffer bristles to effectively separate and coat each lash to deliver impressive length and definition.
Pro tip: After applying tubing mascara, use a lash comb to separate and define your lashes for a clean, polished look.
Try: Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara, S$52
Gripping to the lashes with ease, the moulded wand delivers layers of jet-black polymers for instant length and volume that last all day without smudging.
Available at sephora.sg.
6. WATERPROOF MASCARA
Use for: Lashes that struggle to struggle to hold a curl
If you’ve ever stepped out with perfectly curled lashes, only to have them droop by lunchtime, consider switching to a waterproof mascara. These mascaras offer long-lasting hold and come in a variety of formulas, whether you're after length, volume, or a natural lift.
How the wand works: While waterproof mascaras feature various wand designs, a dense brush is ideal for holding just the right amount of product to envelope each lash, ensuring the formula bonds for all-day wear.
Pro tip: Waterproof formulas can be drying, so gently remove them with an oil-based cleanser to protect your lashes.
Try: Chanel Inimitable Waterproof Mascara, S$62
Favoured by Kim Kardashian’s makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, this mascara offers long, thick, curled lashes that stay flawless in humid conditions.
Available at Chanel boutiques and counters.
7. BOTTOM LASH MASCARA
Use for: Precision application on lower lashes
Bottom lash mascaras are specially formulated to catch even the tiniest lashes along your lower lash line, making it easy to define them without smudging or over-applying.
How the wand works: Small, narrow brushes with short bristles allow for precise application on the delicate lower lashes, ensuring each lash is coated without transferring product onto your skin.
Pro tip: Avoid smudging by lightly dusting translucent powder under your eyes before applying mascara to your lower lashes.
Try: MAC Cosmetics Extended Play Gigablack Lash Mascara, S$45
With its slender brush, this mascara expertly defines the delicate hairs on your lower lash line, providing a sultry, smudge-proof finish.
Available at MAC boutiques and counters.
8. GENTLE MASCARA
Use for: Those who want a "clean" formula
While there isn’t a regulated definition for “clean” mascaras, these gentle formulations typically avoid harsh chemicals, fragrance, and parabens, making them ideal for anyone prone to irritation or redness.
How the wand works: Slim, flexible wands ensure your lashes get the right amount of product without tugging or irritating your eyes.
Pro tip: Focus application on the tips of your lashes to minimise contact with the waterline and avoid irritation.
Try: Hermes Trait D'Hermes Revitalising Care Mascara, S$114
This creamy mascara glides on like a dream, delivering a gentle, irritation-free application. Made with 97 per cent natural ingredients, it not only defines but also pampers your lashes with every swipe.
Available at Hermes boutiques and counters.