How to choose the right mascara and what the different wands do for your lashes

From the subtle “clean girl” aesthetic to ultra-glam, fluttery lashes, mascara is the secret weapon that can transform your look in seconds. But with so many options out there, finding the right one can be as tricky as perfecting that eyeliner flick.

Whether you’re aiming to add volume, create length, or keep those stubborn lashes lifted all day, the right mascara – and wand – can make all the difference. Here's a guide to help you find the perfect formula and understand how each wand shape delivers specific lash goals.

1. VOLUMISING MASCARA

Use for: Boosting fine, sparse lashes