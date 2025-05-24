Her dance video racked up 11m views on YouTube – now she’s representing Singapore at Osaka World Expo

Seven years ago, Shruthi Nair and a friend performed a three-minute dance outside the Indian Heritage Centre on Campbell Lane.

It had all the makings of a viral video. Music was blasting from the speaker. A crowd gathered. And the two young women danced barefoot on grey stone slabs.

Their performance combined classical Indian, hip-hop and contemporary dance to Carnatic (South Indian classical music) adaptations of hit pop songs. An unexpected pairing.

Unbeknownst to them, someone took a video and uploaded it on YouTube.

It exploded: 11 million views in total. People from South Africa, Canada and the United Kingdom messaged Shruthi to say how much they loved it.

“It was the first time I knew that so many people appreciate this,” Shruthi mused.