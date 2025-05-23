Taiwanese singer Lala Hsu to hold first-ever solo concert in Singapore this August

Taiwanese singer-songwriter Lala Hsu will be holding her first-ever solo concert in Singapore as part of her Sometimes, Less Is More concert tour on Aug 8.

The tour kicked off at Taipei Arena in November 2023 with two sold-out shows. This August, Hsu will bring the tour to Singapore for one night at The Star Theatre Singapore.

Best known for her crystal-clear voice, Hsu captivated listeners with her album Gei, which received eight nominations and clinched the Best Composer Award at the 34th Golden Melody Awards in 2023. To date, she has released six studio albums and three live concert albums, earning a distinguished reputation in the Mandopop industry.

Hsu regards the growth she has experienced in her music and personal life, as a true form of luxury, which inspired the birth of her tour.

Fans can look forward to rearranged versions of her songs in their original musical form at her concert - a signature style of Hsu, where she gives each of her track a new life.

Pre-sale will begin at sistic.com.sg on May 26 for all fans of IMC Live Global. Ticket prices will go between S$128 and S$248.