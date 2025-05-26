Ways for women: 7 job interview tips every stay-at-home mum needs to know before going back to work

Once you’ve made the decision to go back to work after being a stay-at-home-mum (SAHM), it’s time to get busy with job applications. It’s normal to be nervous about taking this big step, regardless of how long you’ve been out of the workforce.

You might be keen to get back to full-time work but the key is not to rush into anything. This phase involves a lot more than just applying for jobs, going for interviews and accepting the first or best offer.

“Too often, women returning to work jump right back in,” said Sher-li Torrey, founder and director of Mums@Work Singapore, a career portal that provides working mums with support, assistance and advice.

“Take a step back – write down the reasons why you want to go back to work, list what you have to offer a company as well as what you have learned or how you have grown during your career break.

“When you know yourself well, you tend to be more confident when questioned in an interview setting,” she added.

Once you’re ready to face the professional world once again, concentrate on the job interviews. The right preparation will help you zone in on what you need to do to ace it.